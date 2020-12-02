Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

