Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

