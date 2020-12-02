25,180 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Vale by 14.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

VALE stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

