Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMM. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 69,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,783,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.