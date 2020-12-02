Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock worth $835,700. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.