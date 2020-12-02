Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Beverage by 96.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National Beverage by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.31. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

