Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 7,430 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $849,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 135.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

