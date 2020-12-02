Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $273,000 Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of HarborOne Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 145,765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,860 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HONE stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.