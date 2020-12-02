Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 812 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMOS opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

