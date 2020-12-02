Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $274,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,443,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

