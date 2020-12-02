Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 282 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Artesian Resources worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

