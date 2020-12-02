New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ScanSource by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ScanSource by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ScanSource by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,642 shares of company stock valued at $472,089. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

