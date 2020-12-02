Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Primoris Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,928 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

