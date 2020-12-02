New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,455 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

