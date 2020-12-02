Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bally’s by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRWH opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.89. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRWH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

