Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

