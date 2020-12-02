New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $432,000 in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $106,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $59,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $885.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

