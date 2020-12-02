New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 456,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Harmonic by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 650,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

