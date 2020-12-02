New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TPL opened at $614.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.07.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

