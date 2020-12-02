New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $773.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

