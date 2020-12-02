New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $9,037,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 257,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 117,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $932.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $59,811.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 118,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.