New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $482,000 Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

