New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 17,800 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $692.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $1,433,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

