New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,200 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 17.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $616.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

