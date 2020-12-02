New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,700 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLBK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

