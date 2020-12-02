$122.54 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce $122.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.63 million to $129.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $146.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $522.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.72 million to $533.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $555.14 million, with estimates ranging from $531.51 million to $573.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.51 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,208.21 and a beta of 1.29. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

