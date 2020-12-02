ValuEngine Upgrades CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CORR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $16.67.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

