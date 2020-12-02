Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of CMO opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $551.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 196,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.