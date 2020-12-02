Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.56.

NYSE:CMA opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.75. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $83,886,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

