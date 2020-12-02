Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CLWY opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Calloway’s Nursery has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

