Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS CLWY opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Calloway’s Nursery has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Calloway’s Nursery
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.