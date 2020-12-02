New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $484,000 Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Fluidigm worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $11,657,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

