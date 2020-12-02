City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CIO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -923.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,224,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 512,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 178,405 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 448,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

