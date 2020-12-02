New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 61,641 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 61,641 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of DHT worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DHT by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DHT by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT by 3.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in DHT by 30.3% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $750.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.72%. DHT’s payout ratio is 140.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

