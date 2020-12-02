Needham & Company LLC Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.06.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.