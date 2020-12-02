CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CIB Marine Bancshares stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

