Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Truist increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $154.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $177,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

