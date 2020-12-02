New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $493,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

