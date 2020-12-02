Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $154.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 314.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,934 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.