Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Ennis worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis in the first quarter valued at $2,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 72.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 60.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

