New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Denny’s worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 657,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 490,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Denny’s by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 679,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,819 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ DENN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $766.49 million, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.