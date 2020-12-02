Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.65.

BYD stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,089,714. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $13,043,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

