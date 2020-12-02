New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Acutus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). Research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AFIB shares. Bank of America began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.