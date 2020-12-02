New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $532,000 Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Intersect ENT worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENT. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $630.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

