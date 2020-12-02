Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,870,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Quotient Technology worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 321.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 651,766 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,418,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385,510 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 343,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $707.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

