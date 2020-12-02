Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11%

96.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -25.99 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 17.61 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -5.18

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 86.27%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. It is also developing tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia through its sponsored trials, as well as in other oncology indications through collaborations. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University, and MedImmune; and research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.