Comparing WEX (NYSE:WEX) & LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WEX and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 9 6 0 2.40 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX presently has a consensus target price of $186.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Given WEX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Risk & Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 7.47% 16.87% 3.98% LiveWorld 1.13% 12.02% 3.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WEX and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.72 billion 4.59 $99.01 million $8.34 21.48 LiveWorld $7.37 million 0.43 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Summary

WEX beats LiveWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

