First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Critical Review

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Majestic Silver and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 3 2 0 2.40 Golden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $9.94, suggesting a potential downside of 9.90%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 6.71 -$40.47 million $0.04 275.75 Golden Minerals $7.73 million 11.73 -$5.39 million ($0.05) -11.97

Golden Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26% Golden Minerals -89.46% -94.11% -44.70%

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

