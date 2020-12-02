Financial Comparison: Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) & Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and Oliveda International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 1 3 0 2.40 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.32, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quotient Technology and Oliveda International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $436.16 million 1.62 -$37.06 million ($0.34) -22.85 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -13.42% -19.34% -9.48% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats Oliveda International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

