Contrasting Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) & NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Genprex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Genprex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -122.78% -309.15% -93.80% Genprex N/A -81.49% -79.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Genprex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $6.60 million 3.95 -$9.65 million ($0.48) -1.30 Genprex N/A N/A -$10.65 million ($0.67) -5.03

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Genprex. Genprex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Genprex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Genprex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genprex has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.37%. Given Genprex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genprex beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market. It also develops auriclosene, a synthetic molecule for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop auriclosene for veterinary markets for companion animals. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. The company's lead product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex also block mechanisms that create drug resistance. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

