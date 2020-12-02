Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) vs. Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Head to Head Review

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) and Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

83.2% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Seagate Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Quantum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seagate Technology and Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $10.51 billion 1.47 $1.00 billion $4.57 13.19 Quantum $402.95 million 0.58 -$5.21 million ($0.14) -41.00

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagate Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology and Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology 9.55% 68.62% 13.90% Quantum -3.28% -4.03% -4.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seagate Technology and Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 3 12 8 0 2.22 Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagate Technology currently has a consensus target price of $53.95, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Quantum has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Seagate Technology has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Quantum on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems; and edge compute and non-compute applications. The company also provides enterprise data solutions portfolio comprising storage subsystems for enterprises, cloud service providers, and scale-out storage servers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, it offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands in capacities up to 168TB. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades. It also provides DXi backup systems for backup storage and multi-site disaster recovery; surveillance and physical security storage systems, including video recording servers, as well as hyperconverged storage systems for video surveillance management and recording; and appliances designed for video surveillance analytics and to run various types of access control systems. In addition, the company offers in-vehicle storage systems, which are removable storage systems for in-vehicle data capture, mobile surveillance, and military applications; managed services, implementation and training services, and support services; and object storage systems for online content repositories, such as media archives, genome sequencing data repositories, and big data lakes. Further, it sells linear tape-open (LTO) tape cartridges, as well as standalone LTO tape drives for small business and desktop use. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It serves corporations, government agencies, service providers, broadcasters, movie studios, sports leagues and teams, and enterprises. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.